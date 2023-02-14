‘I never thought’ – Gary Neville makes bold Liverpool top four claim

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville believes Liverpool will be difficult to stop after the Merseyside derby win over Everton last night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side secured their first Premier League win this year after beating Everton 2-0 thanks to Salah and Gakpo goals.

For all the criticism and poor results since the restart, Liverpool finally managed to win comfortably, showing aggression and desire, resembling the fearsome Klopp side of last season.

Neville thinks the Reds are right in the top 4 mix and believes next weekend’s match against Newcastle will be crucial.

“Everyone has talked about their form, their poor defending but they have missed players. You put [Virgil] Van Dijk in that team, [Diogo] Jota on the bench along with [Luis] Diaz potentially coming back, [Roberto] Firmino as well then it’s a completely different story.”

“All of a sudden when you look at that league table it doesn’t look like they’re out of that reckoning for the top four,” Neville continued.

“I never thought they were out of it. I think at this moment in time Newcastle are having a little blip they’ve only won one in six and if they were to win that game on Saturday against Newcastle they’d be in a very strong position. They’d feel very confident and be difficult to stop.”