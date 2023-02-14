A week after being fired by Leeds, Jesse Marsch is about to take over as manager of Southampton, according to Sky Sports.

Jesse Marsch left Leeds almost on relegation zone after failing to win a game since November.

Marsch is enthused about the Southampton project and is eager to return to management, despite the fact that the team is currently last in the Premier League and four points from relegation.

Nathan Jones was fired by Saints on Sunday. The former Luton manager had only replaced Ralph Hasenhuttl in November, just before the league was paused for the World Cup in Qatar.

Although some details of the agreement still need to be worked out, Marsch may be hired before Southampton’s weekend trip to Chelsea if negotiations go well.