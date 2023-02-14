Chelsea considering surprise transfer raid on rivals after summer signing’s poor start at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Manchester City’s loaned-out full-back Joao Cancelo ahead of the summer.

The Blues could do well to make changes at left-back after a hugely unconvincing start to life at Stamford Bridge from summer signing Marc Cucurella, who just hasn’t lived up to expectations after joining from Brighton.

According to 90min, it seems Cancelo could be one option for Chelsea on that left-hand side of their defence, with the Portugal international’s City future looking uncertain after going on loan to Bayern Munich in January.

Cancelo has previously shone as a star player at the Etihad Stadium, so he could surely make a positive impact at Chelsea if he were to join.

Still, 90min add that Real Madrid are also admirers of Cancelo, while it also remains to be seen if the 28-year-old’s move to Bayern could be made permanent.

The report suggests money could be an issue for the Bundesliga giants, and that clearly hasn’t been a problem for Chelsea in recent times, with new owner Todd Boehly spending vast sums since buying the club.