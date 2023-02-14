“Serious option” for Chelsea to complete forward signing, says Fabrizio Romano

It could be a serious option for Chelsea to seal the permanent transfer of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid in the summer.

The Portugal international has made an impressive start to life at Stamford Bridge, and Fabrizio Romano has spoken on his YouTube channel about what could happen with him at the end of his loan spell.

The Blues seem to have some confidence that there would be the option to make Felix’s loan permanent, and it will certainly be interesting to see if that becomes a priority for them.

Felix showed great potential as a youngster at Benfica before struggling with Diego Simeone’s tactics at Atletico, but he may be far more at home with the more attack-minded tactics of Chelsea manager Graham Potter.

Discussing the latest on Felix and Chelsea, as quoted in his Daily Briefing on Substack, Romano said: “Joao Felix is one of the new additions at Chelsea, joining on loan from Atletico Madrid in January.

“There is no buy option, but Chelsea always felt he is a fantastic signing, and they feel it could be a serious option to agree a permanent deal with Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.

“If Felix wants to stay, Chelsea feel internally that they could reach an agreement. The feelings are positive, but it’s too early to say for now if they will proceed.”

Chelsea fans will be pleased with this news, with their attack looking majorly improved after the January signings of Felix, and also of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke.