Jordan Pickford’s ‘cheat sheet’ bottle covered in Liverpool notes proved pointless

Everton’s Jordan Pickford used a water bottle last night at Anfield that was covered in notes to form a Liverpool “cheat sheet”.

The goalkeeper had prepared for any spot-kick by revising each of Liverpool’s potential taker’s usual tricks. The notes displayed diagrams detailing Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, James Milner and Cody Gakpo’s previous penalty history, including their run-ups and latest attempts.

It also showed where the players had sent their shots and whether or not they had been successful or on target.

Pickford was advised to “check the run-up” if it was the Egyptian, who went on to score the opening goal, or James Milner stepping up. The note also told him to “wait right” if Nunez was standing over the ball and “GK left” for the second goalscorer of the night, Gakpo.

Next up for Liverpool

Liverpool’s 2-0 win was crucial to their season and it was their first victory of 2023. Next up is another challenge though, as they travel to St James’ Park to face an in-form Newcastle United.