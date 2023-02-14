Leeds United are eyeing Argentina coach Tata Martino as potential replacement for Jesse Marsch.

According to the Argentine outlet TNT Sports, Leeds has already been in touch with the 60-year-old as they look for a replacement for Jesse Marsch.

According to their information, Martino has not yet rejected Leeds but would prefer to take over a new club at the end of the current campaign.

In July 2013, when Martino took over at Barca, Messi said: “I like Tata Martino. He is a great coach and he showed that in the Clausura with what he did for the team, the way it ended and how he did it.

“He gets his teams playing well and we all respect him.” – said Messi.