According to journalist Dean Jones, who spoke for GIVEMESPORT, Leeds United’s hunt for a new manager could point them in Steven Gerrard’s direction.

Since firing Jesse Marsch last week, the Yorkshire-based team has been searching for a new manager. According to Jones, Gerrard may be the next name on their list of targets.

The Leeds board is reportedly considering a move that would allow Gerrard to return to Premier League management, according to The Daily Mirror.

According to reports, following a number of rejections they have received from other managers, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani and director of football Victor Orta are reportedly considering turning to Gerrard.

Journalist Jones revealed to GMS last week that Leeds believed they might entice Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola, but the Spanish coach rejected them.