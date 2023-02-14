A number of teams are interested in Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

According to writer Simon Phillips of GiveMeSport, there have been internal and about Leicester City signing Chelsea midfielder.

The Evening Standard claims that Loftus-current could be allowed to leave the club at the end of this campaign.

Phillips said: “He has got clubs interested in him now and Leicester City are one of them.

“They’ve spoken internally about interest in Loftus-Cheek, so I could see them coming in for him in the summer, among other clubs. I don’t think Loftus-Cheek will stay. I think Chelsea will let him go in the summer.”

Midfielder’s £150k-a-week contract is set to expire in the summer.