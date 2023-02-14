Liverpool hero Steven Gerrard makes feelings on Stefan Bajcetic clear after Everton win

Liverpool youngster Stefan Bajcetic seemingly has Steven Gerrard’s nod of approval following his exceptional display in the Merseyside derby last night.

Liverpool cruised past Everton with a 2-0 win and dominant performance at Anfield, with 18-year-old Bajcetic stealing the headlines following the match for his outstanding performance in the middle of the pitch.

The Spaniard looked to be involved in every tackle, challenge and duel in a game that was a must-win for Jurgen Klopp, who will now be hoping the victory can kickstart his side’s season.

It was the youngster’s third start of the season and he already looks to have solved a major issue in the midfield department for the club. He was awarded Player of the Match, with talisman Mohamed Salah saying post-match that Bajcetic has been one of the squad’s best players since his promotion to the senior setup.

Gerrard impressed with Bajcetic’s performance

Former captain Gerrard was clearly impressed with what he saw, too. He left a comment on a picture of Bajcetic posted by Liverpool’s official Instagram account, saying: “Brilliant”.

Gerrard also left a fire emoji on the post.