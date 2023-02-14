Luis Suarez reacts after seeing what Jurgen Klopp did walking down the tunnel last night

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Former Liverpool star Luis Suarez loved seeing Jurgen Klopp high-fiving fans after yesterday’s 2-0 Merseyside Derby win over Everton.

It was a morale-boosting result for the Reds, who needed this big three points after some difficult recent form, and it’s clear Klopp knew how important this victory was.

Suarez, who clearly still follows his former club closely, showed his admiration for Klopp on social media…

More Stories / Latest News
‘I never thought’ – Gary Neville makes bold Liverpool top four claim
West Ham eyeing 64-year-old as David Moyes replacement
Leeds eyeing Argentina coach as potential Jesse Marsch replacement

Liverpool fans will love this from Suarez, who was a world class performer at Anfield during his peak, and who seemingly didn’t leave too much of a sour taste with his 2014 transfer to Barcelona.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Luis Suarez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.