“Get him a statue outside of Anfield” – Liverpool fans love what Darwin Nunez did after the Everton game

Liverpool fans are loving the passion shown by Darwin Nunez after last night’s 2-0 win over Everton at Anfield.

The Uruguay international hasn’t had the most convincing debut season at Anfield since his big move from Benfica in the summer, but he certainly has a lot of heart.

Watch below as some fans called for Nunez to be given a statue outside Anfield for the way he trolled Everton after the Merseyside Derby, showing an opponent two fingers, and then hopping off down the touchline…

Nunez certainly seems like a big character, and that should serve him well as he still tries to get to grips with the Premier League.

If the goals start to flow for the young South American, he’ll surely be a hugely popular figure with Reds fans for many years to come.

