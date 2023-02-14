Mason Mount’s Chelsea future is uncertain.

Mount, 24, will be out of contract at Stamford Bridge in just under 18 months’ time and with talks over a renewal rumoured to be stalling (90min), this summer’s transfer window could present the midfielder with an opportunity to take up a new challenge.

Understood to be struggling to reach an agreement over a new deal with the Blues, Mount, who remains a key player for Graham Potter, has already been linked with a switch to domestic rivals Liverpool, and according to British agent Haydn Dodge, Jurgen Klopp will be monitoring the 24-year-old’s situation closely.

“He’s been at Chelsea since he was a young lad but he’ll be looking at the Blues’ project and wondering if he’s going to be a guaranteed starter,” Dodge said in an exclusive interview.

“His camp will be aware that he’s an England International too, and therefore be trying to maximise his next contract, so it’ll be interesting to see what the outcome is.

“I know Liverpool quite like him and I personally believe he’d be perfect for Jurgen Klopp and his system. You’d also assume Mount would be a cheaper alternative option to Jude Bellingham, so they may well be keeping very close tabs on his situation to see how it develops.”

Dodge is right – Mount has been a Chelsea player his entire career, so the possibility of him playing somewhere else is hard to imagine but if he believes there is a chance he could fall down his manager’s pecking order, a transfer away may be to the benefit of his career.

And when you consider the type of player he is, it is fair to say he would fit Klopp’s high-energy, high-pressing football. Not only that but with Borussia Dortmund likely to slap a huge price tag on Bellingham, if Liverpool feel they cannot compete in the race for the Englishman, then Mount could be a decent, albeit surprising, alternative.

Undoubtedly eager to remain in Gareth Southgate’s England plans, Mount will not want to lose his place as Chelsea’s preferred number 10, however, knowing the huge wealth owner Todd Boehly has, the 24-year-old, as well as his camp, will be all too aware that the Blues have the financial firepower to replace him at any moment.

Nevertheless, since being promoted to the club’s senior first team back in 2019 following an impressive loan spell with Derby County, Mount, who already has 36 international caps to his name, has gone on to feature in 189 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 70 goals along the way.