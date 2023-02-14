Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will hold talks with veteran midfielder James Milner at the end of the season, with no decision yet on whether or not the 37-year-old will carry on at the club.

Given his age, Milner may well be thinking about retirement, or perhaps a move elsewhere as it remains to be seen if Liverpool will want to offer him a new deal and keep him around as a key part of their first-team for another season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing, no final decision has been made yet, but Milner and Klopp will have a conversation at the end of the season.

“Nothing has been decided on James Milner’s future yet,” Romano said. “Milner will speak with Klopp at the end of the season and make a decision about his future.

“He’s heading towards the agent of his contract, but it’s too early to say what happens next, whether that’s a new deal, a move somewhere else, or even retirement.

“Liverpool are super happy with his involvement but the player and Klopp will speak in the next months, not now.”

Milner has been a great servant to Liverpool for many years now, helping the club win the Premier League title and Champions League as a key member of some of Klopp’s best squads.

Still, the former England international cannot go on forever, and it might be that LFC would now be better off trying to rebuild with younger players in midfield.