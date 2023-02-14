Fabrizio Romano has responded to Cody Gakpo’s recent revelation that Chelsea were one of his other options before he ended up sealing a transfer to Liverpool in January.

The Netherlands international scored his first Reds goal in the 2-0 Merseyside Derby win over Everton last night, finally showing why there was so much interest in him while he was still at PSV.

Gakpo name-dropped Chelsea as another option, but Romano, writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, has suggested it was never particularly concrete.

It seems the Blues explored Gakpo as one of a number of attacking players that were on their radar, such as Marcus Thuram, but Mykhaylo Mudryk was always their priority in the transfer window just gone.

Meanwhile, it seems Gakpo was very happy to join Liverpool due to their project and their plans for him.

“Chelsea were just informed on Cody Gakpo deal conditions as they were for Marcus Thuram and many others, but top priority in that position was always Mykhaylo Mudryk; Chelsea didn’t even open talks with PSV,” Romano said.

“Gakpo was happy about Liverpool’s plans and how convinced they were about him.”

After a bit of a slow start at Anfield, LFC fans will hope they’re finally seeing the best of the 23-year-old after an improved performance in last night’s big game.