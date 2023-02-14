Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo has hinted at a permanent exit from the club.

Currently, the Portugal international is spending the second half of the 2022/2023 campaign on loan with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

There was speculation regarding his deadline day exit from the Etihad, but the player and Pep Guardiola stressed there were no hard feelings involved in Cancelo’s departure.

The 28-year-old had been a standout performer for City in recent seasons, playing a pivotal role in their back-to-back Premier League winning campaigns.

Cancelo hints at future

However, Cancelo could be looking to seal a permanent move away from England this summer when his loan spell reaches its end. According to Movistar via Fabrizio Romano, the defender said: “I’ve not received any proposal from Real Madrid in January, no… if rumours say so, I don’t know.

“If a club like Real Madrid wants you, it’s a pleasure — it also means I’m doing the right things”.

There is also a chance Bayern could try and keep him beyond the summer if he impressed over the next five months.

If that is the case, Guardiola will likely be on the market for a fullback in the next transfer window.