Frank McAvennie has urged his old team to target Manchester City if they decide to offload Declan Rice this summer.

The pundit believes West Ham should move for Kalvin Phillips as Declan Rice replacement is the latter leaves the club when transfer window opens.

“If Declan was to leave I would not mind him at West Ham, I think he would be the ideal replacement,” he told Football Insider.

“He would get a game. I think him and [Lucas] Paqueta would do alright in midfield. That is me looking ahead in my wish list but that is just if Declan goes. I would not mind getting him as a replacement.

“Get him fit and put him in the team. Declan will be missed if he goes but they have got a ready-made replacement there who can play in the Premier League which is half the battle.

“I think he has got to go. He has gone there for the money, even I knew he was not going to get much game time. I do not know why he went to Man City because I just knew he was not going to get much game time.” – said Phillips.