Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth could set his sights on shopping in the Bundesliga during the next transfer window.

In Ben Jacobs’ exclusive column with CaughtOffside, he suggested that the Magpies’ chief may go all out for sensational Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies.

He said: “I also think Newcastle would

prefer, as priority, a left-back. Eddie Howe values a young, speedy and dynamic kind of player in that position. The modern full-back can almost be confused with a winger at times. That’s why a profile like Bayern’s Alphonso Davies has peaked sporting director Dan Ashworth’s interest.”

Davies has impressed with the German giants since joining in 2018, so it’s no surprise Ashworth is monitoring his situation. He has excelled not only in the league but has displayed several outstanding performances when on duty in Europe. Namely in Bayern’s famous 8-2 thrashing against Barcelona back in 2020, in which he was one of the standout performers on the night.

The Canadian international would slot straight into the first-team squad at St James’ Park and play a pivotal role in the project Howe is building.

Davies is only getting better

However, Julian Nagelsmann will not be too keen on letting Davies go, as given his age and development so far, he could take prime position in Bayern’s squad for years to come.