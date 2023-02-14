Newcastle United have a central midfielder on their transfer shortlist, and according to recent reports, have highlighted Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as their preferred option.

Over the years, Milinkovic-Savic, 27, has been relentlessly linked with a move to the Premier League, however, even though a move has so far failed to materialise, with just 16 months left on his deal and no signs of renewal, this summer looks like it could finally be the time fans see the Serbia international in England’s top flight.

In an effort to sign the commanding midfielder, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato (as relayed by the Chronicle), Eddie Howe’s Magpies are planning to offer Milinkovic-Savic a whopping £10m signing on fee plus £170,000-per week in wages. Figures that, should he accept, would make the highly-rated 27-year-old the club’s best-paid player.

Since joining Lazio from Genk back in 2015, Milinkovic-Savic, who already has 39 senior international caps to his name, has gone on to feature in 323 games, in all competitions, directly contributing to 123 goals along the way.