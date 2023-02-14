Real Madrid eyeing surprise Tottenham star and Chelsea transfer target to strengthen up front

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up Tottenham misfit Richarlison and Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic as options to come in as long-term replacements for Karim Benzema.

The Spanish giants could do with strengthening up front as 35-year-old Benzema remains their main man in attack, and ESPN suggest Richarlison and Vlahovic are two names being considered for the summer.

Vlahovic hasn’t quite lived up to expectations at Juventus, and Ben Jacobs has recently written about Chelsea possibly being a destination for the Serbia international in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Chelsea would also do well to make some changes up front after the struggles of the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kai Havertz, and Vlahovic has previously shown immense potential in Serie A.

Dusan Vlahovic to leave Juventus?
Before moving to Juve, the 23-year-old looked an outstanding prospect at Fiorentina, and if he could find that form again he’d surely be an asset for big names like Chelsea and Real.

Madrid’s interest in Richarlison is rather more surprising, however, with the Brazil international proving something of a flop in his time at Tottenham, despite previously showing huge potential during spells at Everton and Watford.

