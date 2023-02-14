Exclusive: Spurs’ pursuit of England international depends on Conte’s defensive plans

Tottenham Hotspur rate Leicester City’s James Maddison exceptionally highly, but the possibility of the Londoners signing him will depend on whether or not Antonio Conte decides to play with a back four or five.

That’s according to British agent Haydn Dodge, who has lifted the lid on the Lilywhites’ summer transfer plans.

Although there is an obvious need for the club to bring in at least one new central defender, a creative midfielder also seems to be high on their summer wishlist with Leicester’s Maddison one player who is admired.

“There’s some debate within the club about what positions should be their priority,” Dodge said in an exclusive interview.

“Some believe they need two centre-backs and others are pushing for a top central midfielder, obviously, their need for a new midfielder has been highlighted recently by Rodrigo Bentancur’s injury, which looks like it’s going to keep him out for eight or nine months.

“When it comes to a midfielder, they’ve been tracking Leicester’s James Maddison for a long time. They see him as the type of player capable of taking them to the next level but I guess it hinges on whether or not they want to play three or four at the back.”

Maddison, 26, will be out of contract at the King Power Stadium in a little under 18 months’ time, and with no signs of a renewal yet, this summer could be the Foxes’ last chance to secure a decent fee for the talented number 10.

Although Spurs are unlikely to be alone in the race to sign the creative England international, given Conte’s credentials as one of the top coaches in world football, it’ll be impossible for Maddison to completely rule out a switch to the country’s capital.

Enjoying a good season so far that has included nine domestic goals and five assists in just 16 games, Maddison is proving vital in the Foxes’ fight to stay in the Premier League.