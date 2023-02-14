“Strange situation” – Agent says Spurs star has taken transfer matters into his own hands

Spurs fans face an anxious summer transfer window.

Leading striker Harry Kane, 29, will be out of contract with the Lilywhites in under 18 months’ time, and with no official confirmation that he has signed an extension, this summer’s transfer window could signal the end of the England international’s time in London.

Understandably desperate to win major silverware, following Spurs’ continued inconsistent form that looks set to see them miss out on next season’s Champions League, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Kane flirt with the possibility of finishing his career elsewhere.

Heavily linked in recent times with a host of clubs, here and abroad, including Bayern Munich and Manchester United, Kane’s long-term future remains uncertain.

However, according to British agent Haydn Dodge, although the 29-year-old is hinting he wants to stay at Spurs for the foreseeable future, the striker could just be putting on an act due to his own agent not being ‘strong enough’ to test chairman Daniel Levy’s resolve.

“He [Kane] is actually giving off all the right signals when it comes to the prospect of staying, but I think that’s because his agent, who is his brother, isn’t strong enough to go head-to-head with Daniel Levy, so Kane has taken control of the situation a bit himself,” Dodge said in an exclusive interview.

“It’s becoming a strange situation because I’m not convinced any club will want to pay more than £60m or £70m for him now.

“He’ll be 30 years old in the summer and clubs will be worried about the problems he’s had with his ankle. As time goes against him, his injury problems could become more apparent so it’ll be a risk for any club to splash the cash on him.”

