Spurs tipped to use ‘strong relationship’ with La Liga club to sign world-class goalkeeper

Spurs are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper and although they have already identified Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou as a top target, British agent Haydn Dodge expects another La Liga shot-stopper to emerge as a summer target.

Antonio Conte, should he remain in his position longer than the current season, will expect to be busy during the summer transfer window.

Spurs are in desperate need of several new players, with their defence likely to be a priority. A new goalkeeper will probably top the list as current number one Hugo Lloris approaches his 37th birthday later this year, and according to Dodge, Bounou, 31, is a genuine target and one the Lilywhites could turn to at the end of the season.

Following an impressive World Cup campaign that saw him lead Morroco to the tournament’s semi-finals, Bounou has seen his stock rise, and speaking about the possibility of the 31-year-old coming to the Premier League, Dodge, who spoke in an exclusive interview, said: “A change of goalkeeper [at Spurs] is inevitable.

“Hugo Lloris is 36 years old and with inconsistencies and injuries creeping into his game, Spurs have already started looking for a new number one.

“I know Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou is right at the top of their list so I expect them to try and do something there in the summer.”

Interestingly, although Bounou appears to be Conte’s preferred option, Dodge has warned fans not to rule out a move for Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak, citing the ‘strong relationship’ both clubs have as a reason why Spurs could look to sign the world-class Slovenia international.

“I’d also expect Jan Oblak to come into the picture considering Spurs’ strong relationship with Atletico Madrid,” Dodge added.

