Manchester United have a very genuine interest in the potential transfer of Roma striker Tammy Abraham, according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive weekly column for CaughtOffside.

The England international has done well since leaving Chelsea for a move to Serie A, but it could be that we’ll soon see him make his way back to the Premier League, with Man Utd looking like an option.

However, Chelsea also have a buy-back clause which becomes active this year, so could they also be one to watch in the coming months as they look for new signings in attack?

According to Jacobs, the Blues have other targets in mind in that area, with the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Victor Osimhen being name-dropped, as well as a potential permanent deal for current loan signing Joao Felix.

Similarly, it seems United wouldn’t have Abraham at the top of their list of priorities either, so it will be interesting to see if the 25-year-old manages to work his way into any club’s list of preferred targets in that position.

“There’s nothing particularly concrete between Abraham and any Premier League club at the point, but what is true is that there is a buy-back clause for Chelsea, which became valid in 2023,” Jacobs said.

“Chelsea do want a forward this summer, but there’s no suggestion Abraham is top of their list and that buy-back clause is set at €80m. Chelsea would prefer to try to make the Joao Felix loan deal permanent and then focus on outgoings in the final third to work out what else is feasible (both financially and in terms of squad size).

“If they do sign Felix I can still see them trying for another striker and there are several names on their list. Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic is one forward to keep an eye on with a real opportunity to get a done this summer.

“For Manchester United, the admiration for Abraham is very genuine. Ten Hag likes like the player. But like Chelsea there are others ahead of him in the queue. We know Manchester United love Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, as in fact do Chelsea.

“Manchester United won’t bill Abraham as a ‘back up’ to Osimhen, but it’s not a bad way of putting it.”