Tottenham scouting 19-year-old prodigy regularly ahead of summer move

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on the Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott.

According to a report from Football Insider, the London club are currently scouting the 19-year-old midfielder regularly ahead of a potential move at the end of the season.

The report further states that Tottenham recently sent a senior scout to run the rule over Scott during his side’s win over Norwich City on Saturday.

Scott is highly rated around England and he has a big future ahead of him. The 19-year-old midfielder has all the attributes to develop into a quality Premier League player in the future and a potential move to Tottenham could be an exciting option for him.

The 19-year-old has been a key player for Bristol in the Championship this season and his ability to slot into multiple roles in the midfield would make him a very useful player for Tottenham. Antonio Conte needs to add more depth to his midfield Scott could be a quality long-term acquisition. The 19-year-old can operate as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder, and winger.

Scott has been compared to the Manchester City star Jack Grealish because of their similar style of play.

Apparently, Tottenham have received rave reviews from their scouts regarding the England under-20 international and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a fee with Bristol at the end of the season.

The report from Football Insider claims that Tottenham will look to get a deal in place for the highly-rated midfielder before the summer transfer window opens in order to avoid competition from their rivals.