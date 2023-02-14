Former Tottenham attacking midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has made it clear he thinks Chelsea misfit Hakim Ziyech could be precisely the kind of player his former club Spurs need at the moment.
The Morocco international was superb in his time at Ajax, but just hasn’t quite settled at Stamford Bridge, though it seems Van der Vaart still rates him highly and thinks he’d give Tottenham the creativity they’re currently lacking.
Van der Vaart exclusively told Ladbrokes: Fanzone that Ziyech seems ideal given his qualities and his current situation at Chelsea, where he is surely unhappy due to a lack of playing time.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs feel the same about Ziyech, while it’s also worth noting that Chelsea will surely not be keen to sell the 29-year-old to a Premier League rival.
Van der Vaart has a point, however, about a creative player needed to take the pressure off Harry Kane to drop deep and try to be a number ten as well as a goal poacher.