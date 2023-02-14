Reigning Serie A champions AC Milan have drew first blood in their Round of 16 Champions League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Just seven minutes into the tie at San Siro, Brahim Diaz was in the box to capitalise on some poor goalkeeping by Spurs’ second-choice ’keeper Fraser Forster, who parried the ball out after a strike from Theo Hernandez.

Diaz was then able to slot the ball in the back of the Spurs net, sending their home fans into hysterics.

Take a look at the opener below:

The San Siro erupts ??? Brahim Diaz scores for Serie A holders Milan…#UCL pic.twitter.com/bm8FVnVAOd — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 14, 2023

Footage courtesy of BT Sport.