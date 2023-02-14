Bayern Munich attacker Kingsley Coman has opened the scoring against his former club Paris Saint-Germain.

After a dominant first-half display from the Germans, they took the lead eight minutes into the second-half.

Coman refused to celebrate in the stadium in which he spent 10 years as both a youth and senior player.

It was an exceptional finish by the Frenchman, but poor goalkeeping by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Take a look at the goal below:

First blood Bayern Munich ? Kingsley Coman finds the back of the net ?? The goalkeeping gets worse with every watch ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/jwPt7br02g — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 14, 2023

Footage courtesy of BT Sport.