Bayern Munich attacker Kingsley Coman has opened the scoring against his former club Paris Saint-Germain.
After a dominant first-half display from the Germans, they took the lead eight minutes into the second-half.
Coman refused to celebrate in the stadium in which he spent 10 years as both a youth and senior player.
It was an exceptional finish by the Frenchman, but poor goalkeeping by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Take a look at the goal below:
First blood Bayern Munich ?
Kingsley Coman finds the back of the net ??
The goalkeeping gets worse with every watch ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/jwPt7br02g
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 14, 2023
Footage courtesy of BT Sport.