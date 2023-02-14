(Video) Kingsley Coman comes back to haunt former club PSG by opening scoring at Parc des Princes

Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich attacker Kingsley Coman has opened the scoring against his former club Paris Saint-Germain.

After a dominant first-half display from the Germans, they took the lead eight minutes into the second-half.

Coman refused to celebrate in the stadium in which he spent 10 years as both a youth and senior player.

It was an exceptional finish by the Frenchman, but poor goalkeeping by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Take a look at the goal below:

Footage courtesy of BT Sport.

