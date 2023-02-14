West Ham are reportedly interested in Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri, according to Il Messaggero.

This season, West Ham United has had difficulty in the league, collecting just five victories in 22 games.

Due to their dismal performance, the Hammers currently hold the 16th place in the standings, two points ahead of Everton and AFC Bournemouth, who are ranked 18th and 19th, respectively.

The future of David Moyes is uncertain and the London club has found a candidate to maybe take the position of the Scot.

West Ham are in the picture to take him and are one of the clubs to have ‘contacted’ the 64-year-old.

The next few months will be decisive to know Sarri’s situation at Lazio and also how West Ham will progress under Moyes.