According to Dean Jones, Manuel Lanzini is “expected” to leave the London Stadium in the summer.

The 29-year-old hasn’t played much this year and may be ready to look for a new challenge at the conclusion of the season.

According to recent reports from Spain, River Plate is interested in re-signing Lanzini during the summer transfer window. Lanzini previously played for the South American powerhouses from 2010 to 2014.

Jones told GMS: “Yeah, I mean, I think it actually will be; I’d say the fairest way to put it is that it’s most likely his last season now at West Ham.”

According to Transfermarkt, Lanzini’s contract at West Ham expires in the summer of 2023, although the Hammers have the option to extend it by an additional two years.