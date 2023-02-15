25-year-old Belgian footballer passes away after collapsing on the pitch

25-year-old Belgian footballer Arne Espeel has died after collapsing on the pitch at the weekend.

According to The Guardian, reports in Belgium have claimed that Espeel saved a penalty during a game for Winkel Sport B before collapsing to the ground shortly afterwards.

Emergency services attempted to help Espeel survive but unfortunately, the 25-year-old was pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital.

It’s such a sad story for someone so young to pass away whilst playing the game he undoubtedly loved. RIP.

