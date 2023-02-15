Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move to the Premier League at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old Nigerian striker has been in outstanding form all season and he has scored 18 goals across all competitions.

Napoli are currently on top of the Italian league standings and they will be firm favourites to go on and win the Scudetto this season.

It is hardly a surprise that Osimhen has popped up on the radar of multiple European clubs add Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now claimed that Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea could join the auction to sign the Napoli striker.

Apparently, the Nigerian could cost around €150 million at the end of the season and the two London clubs could join the auction for him.

“The future of the Nigerian will be decided in June, in a summit with his prosecutors. A contractual adjustment will be needed, to which the president is open, even going beyond the parameters of the club,” said Ciro Venerato on RAI (via 100×100 Napoli). “If Osimhen were to then decide to give in to the sirens of the Premier League, an auction would ensue between Arsenal and Chelsea, with figures that could be around €150m.”

Chelsea are in desperate need of a quality goal scorer and Osimhen certainly has the quality to transform them in the final third. The Blues have added creativity with the signings of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke in January. They need to bring in a finisher now.

As far as Arsenal are concerned, they have struggled in the attack after the injury to Gabriel Jesus and Mikel Arteta needs to add more depth to his attacking unit.

It is evident that both clubs would need to shatter their transfer records in order to sign the 24-year-old and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.