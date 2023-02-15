Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Brighton and Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma.

The 25-year-old Japanese winger has had a fantastic season with the Seagulls so far and his performances have caught the attention of the London club as per Calciomercato.

Mitoma has 7 goals and 2 assists across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a useful addition to the Arsenal attack.

The Gunners are lacking in depth in the wide areas and the signing of Mitoma will certainly help arsenal improve in the final third. The Japanese will add pace and unpredictability to Mikel Arteta’s attack.

The Brighton star has proven his quality against the best defences in the Premier League and he could be an asset for Arsenal in the long run.

Apparently, Brighton will demand a fee of around £35 million for the Japanese international winger and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to break the bank for his services.

The Gunners wanted to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton in January but failed to agree on a deal with the Seagulls. It is clear that Brighton will not budge on their asking price and therefore the Gunners will have to shell out £35m if they want to sign Mitoma.

The opportunity to play for a top club could be an attractive proposition for the winger and he will be hoping to test himself in the Champions League next season.

Arsenal are currently on top of the Premier League table and the Champions League qualification is all but a formality for them right now.