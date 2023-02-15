Arsenal confident of agreement after talks with 21-year-old over a new deal

Arsenal are reportedly close to securing a new deal with winger Bukayo Saka.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners have held talks with the 21-year-old winger regarding a new deal and they are confident of securing an agreement with him in the coming weeks.

It is no surprise that Arsenal are looking to tie him down to a new long-term contract following his performances this season.

The Gunners are currently on top of the Premier League table and Saka has been a star performer for them since the start of the season. He was outstanding In the recently concluded World Cup as well.

The 21-year-old has 8 goals and 8 assists across all competitions and he has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player in the coming seasons.

The winger has a contract with Arsenal until the summer of 2024 and the Gunners will not want to lose him in the near future.

Saka is still quite young and he is only going to get better with coaching and experience.

The Gunners will be hoping to hold on to him for as long as possible and the recent developments regarding a contract extension will certainly delight the Arsenal faithful.

Saka will be hoping to continue his impressive run of form during the second half of the campaign as well and end Arsenal’s wait for a league title this season.

The 21-year-old Is already a key player for his club and country and he is valued in excess of £100 million by the London club.