Arsenal are interested in signing Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his Gunners squad in the summer.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who believe the Gunners are in a fight with Manchester United for the Dutchman’s signature.

Arsenal currently have Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White as their right-back options, but with White, a centre-back by trade, another option in the fullback area wouldn’t go amiss for Mikel Ateta’s side.

Inter are in need of player sales to balance their finances so probably wouldn’t be too scared to let Dumfries go, and after his performances in Qatar, he will possess a decent transfer fee if he was to leave.

Dumfries’ season so far shows he would be perfect fit at the Emirates

The 26-year-old has played 26 matches this campaign and has five goal contributions, so would add that little extra threat going forward to take some of the pressure off the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Dumfries’ contract with Inter runs out in 2025, so you would imagine Arsenal could prise him away from Milan at the right price.