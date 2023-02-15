Arsenal are keeping tabs on Leicester City midfielder James Maddison who has less than 18 months left on his current contract.

Maddison has played a key role in helping drag Leicester out of relegation trouble this season. Brendan Rodgers’ side got off to a dreadful start this season but have started to turn things around over the last few months.

Although Maddison is playing regularly at Leicester, there could come a time when he’s looking to play European football, with Leicester unlikely to qualify ahead of next season.

Now, according to 90min, Arsenal are keeping tabs on Maddison’s contract situation, along with Manchester City, Tottenham, and Newcastle.

The report claims that Leicester are keen to tie him down to a new long-term deal, but there’s no doubt he will be considering a move away due to Leicester’s poor league position.

When some of the biggest clubs in England are taking a look at you, your head will turn and Maddison certainly has the ability to play a key role for a side competing in European competitions.