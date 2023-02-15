Arsenal vs Man City team news: Erling Haaland starts for City after injury doubt

Arsenal and Man City face off in a huge clash at the Emirates on Wednesday night in a match that could have huge repercussions for the Premier League title race.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been experiencing a great season so far and are currently leading City by three points with a game in hand. A win for the Gunners tonight could see them eventually building a nine-point gap over the defending champions with 16 games to go and that would set them up nicely to end their 19-year wait for a league crown.

The North London club drew 1-1 last time out with Brentford and saw two points disappear due to a poor VAR decision, which could motivate them a little ahead of this match with Man City.

For the big clash, Mikel Arteta has made two changes to his side, with Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jorginho entering the starting line-up to replace Ben White and Thomas Partey.

Arsenal are without key man Partey due to a muscle injury.

? ???????? ?? ? Tomiyasu at the back

? Xhaka in midfield

? Saka on the wing ?? Ready for a BIG night in N5! pic.twitter.com/xRDFfH8AKv — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 15, 2023

As for Man City, a win for Pep Guardiola’s side would see them go back to the top of the league and put them in a great place to retain their crown. This outcome would also see Man United enter the race again and highlights once again the magnitude of the game.

The Manchester club were 3-1 winners over Aston Villa at the weekend but received a setback when Erling Haaland came off injured.

The Norwegian striker is part of City’s team tonight with Guardiola making one change from his side against Villa as Nathan Ake comes in for Aymeric Laporte.