Bayern Munich plotting move to sign Manchester United star after sensational season

Bayern Munich are plotting a move to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford after his sensational season under Erik ten Hag.

Rashford has started to find his feet at Manchester United after a difficult few years at the club. The England international is reigniting the form he was producing when he burst onto the scene at Old Trafford and is now arguably one of the most in-form attackers in European football at the moment.

Now, according to BILD via GOAL, Bayern Munich are plotting a move to sign the Manchester United forward.

The report claims that Bayern have been keeping an eye on Rashford after his impressive World Cup campaign, and the 25-year-old has certainly continued that form on his return to Manchester United.

Rashford is under contract until June 2024, but football agent Haydn Dodge confirmed to CaughtOffside in an exclusive interview that Manchester United were in talks with Rashford over a new long-term deal.

You’d imagine after his sensational season, Manchester United are going to command an extortionate fee to allow Rashford to leave the club, and that’s assuming the academy graduate is interested in making the move to Germany.