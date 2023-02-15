Business tycoon says he could partner with billionaires to make Liverpool takeover bid

Business tycoon Sir Martin Broughton has said that he would consider partnering with a group of billionaires to make a Liverpool takeover bid.

Speaking in an interview with the Liverpool Echo, the former Reds chairman has stated that he has run the idea of bidding for Liverpool to some of those who were a part of his Chelsea bid last summer.

However, the draw of London was a huge selling point in them bidding for the Blues, so no further action for the Merseyside club took place.

“I didn’t speak to Josh Harris and David Blitzer, as they have gone back to Crystal Palace, but I did speak to the other people in our consortium and Chelsea I spoke to, in case there was an interest in becoming a co-investor, not to acquire, but to become a co-investor,” Broughton said.

“But they are already foreign billionaires with a pad in Knightsbridge or Chelsea or Kensington and they came to London fairly regularly and when they came to London it was to watch Chelsea.

“So they are all Chelsea fans and not in the 68-year way going down there to watch them in the way I am but that is their team and they enjoy going down there. They were attracted by the idea of investing in a football team and Chelsea specifically.

“When I approached them about Liverpool – and I didn’t approach them about Manchester United, I would never approach them about Manchester United – but the result would have been the same. [They would say] ‘well I’ve got a pad in London.’ So that’s not the type of person that is going to come in really at Liverpool.

“So I wasn’t keen enough to go out and search for investors, new investors again. I think if anybody wanted my assistance in it, I would be willing to consider it but not actively.”

Liverpool’s search for investors is still ongoing as FSG look to bring more money into the Merseyside club. The Reds are planning for a big summer of investment and that will likely hamper future windows as they are not selling a big star to fund it.

Where the money will come from is unknown at present, but things will likely develop over the next few months.