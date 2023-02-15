Chelsea interested in signing Southampton star as they draw up lengthy shortlist

Chelsea are interested in signing Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu as they draw up a shortlist for a new number one.

Bazunu has endured a difficult season for Southampton so far but it’s a huge step up for him in the Premier League. Bazunu was playing in League One with Southampton’s rivals Portsmouth last season and is still only 20 years old.

Maybe the step to becoming a Premier League number one was a bit too soon for Bazunu but there’s no better place to learn than on the job.

His performances have however attracted the interest of Chelsea, according to journalist Simon Phillips (via SI.com). Chelsea are drawing up an extensive shortlist of players to join the club in this position, with Edouard Mendy expected to leave the club.

Whether Bazunu would be happy to join Chelsea due to the risk of not being the number one goalkeeper immediately remains to be seen.

Bazunu is currently playing regularly in the Premier League and developing and learning rapidly, but there is also a chance that Southampton get relegated which could force him into searching for a transfer.