Chelsea keeping an eye on surprise Liverpool man’s situation, they’d love to have him

Chelsea are reportedly keeping a close eye on Jurgen Klopp’s situation at Liverpool in case he suddenly becomes available.

The Reds are enduring a miserable season under Klopp’s watch this campaign and there were whispers in the media following the heavy defeat at Wolves that the Liverpool boss could walk away at the end of the season

The Merseyside club are a mess both on and off the pitch at present, and should things fail to change between now and the end of the campaign, Klopp’s frustrations are likely to grow.

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea are watching the situation in case the German coach suddenly becomes available.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Phillips said: “I think Klopp, if he did become available, he would appeal to Chelsea’s hierarchy just purely because of who he is, what he’s done and what he’s proven.

“Chelsea would probably have an eye on that.”

Klopp is unlikely to walk away from Liverpool anytime soon and even if he did, it is even more unlikely that he would join another Premier League club, following what has been a memorable time on Merseyside.