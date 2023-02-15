Chelsea owner Todd Boehly reportedly flew to France to meet with Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi over a potential deal for Neymar Jr.

According to Le Parisien, the American met with the PSG president regarding Neymar’s future at the club after reports suggested his exit could be on the cards at the end of the season.

In 2017, the Brazilian became the most expensive footballer of all time after completing a £200 million transfer from Barcelona to the Parisians and despite registering 117 goals in 172 matches, he has ultimately failed to really live up to the expectation and hype of his move.

Kylian Mbappe’s breakthrough left Neymar in the shadows at the Parc des Princes and Lionel Messi’s shock arrival only furthered the case.

Boehly willing to spend big for reinforcements

Chelsea are on the back of a £323 million January transfer window, so Boehly is likely to meet whatever asking price the PSG board could set for the 31-year-old.

Given the Blues’ dismal start to the season, supporters would likely jump at the option of having the proven and experienced attacker in the mix.

