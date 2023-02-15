Chelsea still interested in Serbian striker from Juventus

Chelsea remain interested in Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic with the Blues still in need of a number nine.

This is according to Simon Philips via GiveMeSport, as the Blues are set to target an out-and-out striker in the summer.

The only players who Chelsea can look to for goals right now are Kai Havertz and Joao Felix, neither of whom are lights-out goalscorers and as a result, the club are being linked with more striker names before July, even with Christopher Nkunku set to join the club next season.

Vlahovic has been a prominent name touted in recent months, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Juventus and the accusations around their past transfer dealings.

 Vlahovic has eight Serie A goals this season
Vlahovic’s time in Serie A

The Serbian striker joined the Old Lady from Fiorentina in January last year after scoring 49 times in 108 games for the Florence team and has continued to impress while in Turin with 18 goals in 40 appearances, so you can understand why a team like Chelsea are so keen to poach him from Italy.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is another name being floated about in the Chelsea stratosphere, so it will be interesting to see which direction the Blues hierarchy go come the summer as Todd Boehly looks to continue his Chelsea rebuild.

 

