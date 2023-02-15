Chelsea remain interested in Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic with the Blues still in need of a number nine.

This is according to Simon Philips via GiveMeSport, as the Blues are set to target an out-and-out striker in the summer.

The only players who Chelsea can look to for goals right now are Kai Havertz and Joao Felix, neither of whom are lights-out goalscorers and as a result, the club are being linked with more striker names before July, even with Christopher Nkunku set to join the club next season.

Vlahovic has been a prominent name touted in recent months, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Juventus and the accusations around their past transfer dealings.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is another name being floated about in the Chelsea stratosphere, so it will be interesting to see which direction the Blues hierarchy go come the summer as Todd Boehly looks to continue his Chelsea rebuild.