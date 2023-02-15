Borussia Dortmund take on an out-of-form Chelsea in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League clash.

Graham Potter’s side travel to the Signal Iduna Park to face the Bundesliga side in a heavyweight European clash.

Ben Chilwell has returned to the starting lineup after an extended spell on the sidelines due to injury, whilst new boys Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk retain their places.

Dortmund team news

For Dortmund, 19-year-old Jude Bellingham will don the armband when he takes his usual place at the heart of midfield this evening. Yesterday, it was reported that Chelsea will pursue the youngster this summer, along with several other top clubs, so Potter will be keeping a close eye on his performance tonight.

Sebastien Haller will lead the line, and fans from both clubs will be happy to see the forward on the pitch after his heartwarming recovery story continues.