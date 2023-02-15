Cody Gakpo broke Jurgen Klopp ‘golden rule’ just before scoring his first Liverpool goal

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Cody Gakpo appeared to break a Jurgen Klopp ‘golden rule’ before his first Liverpool goal against Everton on Monday night. 

Gakpo scored his first goal for the club on Monday night and what better way to do so by scoring in a Merseyside Derby.

However, Gakpo may have broken a rule put in place by Klopp back in 2016.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal keeping tabs on Leicester star who has less than 18 months left on current deal
Bayern Munich plotting move to sign Manchester United star after sensational season
Spanish club interested in signing Manchester United star who could be allowed to leave this summer

Gakpo appeared to touch the ‘This is Anfield’ sign before the game, as filmed by the Inside Anfield Youtube feature made by the club.

Back in 2016, Klopp urged his players not to touch the sign before the one something, which Gakpo is yet to do in his short time at Liverpool.

 

More Stories Cody Gakpo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.