Cody Gakpo broke Jurgen Klopp ‘golden rule’ just before scoring his first Liverpool goal

Cody Gakpo appeared to break a Jurgen Klopp ‘golden rule’ before his first Liverpool goal against Everton on Monday night.

Gakpo scored his first goal for the club on Monday night and what better way to do so by scoring in a Merseyside Derby.

However, Gakpo may have broken a rule put in place by Klopp back in 2016.

Gakpo appeared to touch the ‘This is Anfield’ sign before the game, as filmed by the Inside Anfield Youtube feature made by the club.

Back in 2016, Klopp urged his players not to touch the sign before the one something, which Gakpo is yet to do in his short time at Liverpool.