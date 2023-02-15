Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent has responded to the suggestions over whether the club should sell Heung-Min Son if his poor form continues.

Speaking on talkSPORT this evening, Bent could not hide his shock at the suggestions, saying it would be crazy if the club sold Son.

The suggestions come after the 30-year-old has struggled to replicate his form of last season where he finished the 21/22 league campaign with 23 goals, the joint-most alongside Mohamed Salah.

“Absolute madness,” said Bent.

“He got here in 2015, the only players to have scored more Premier League goals in that period since then? Harry Kane, who’s got the most; Salah, Vardy, Aguero and Sadio Mane. They are the only players above Son.

Son’s form is a concern for Conte

The winger has been one of the regular names on the Spurs teamsheet this season despite his side’s topsy-turvy form, and with Son in a lull currently, you’d imagine it won’t be long before Antonio Conte gives £60million man Richarlison a run in the team.