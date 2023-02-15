Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson seemingly shot himself in the foot by telling Bukayo Saka which corner to send his spot-kick.

It was the Brazilian’s foul that led to the penalty being awarded to Arsenal, though supporters have since deemed it a harsh decision.

Ederson was quick off of his goalline to try and block Eddie Nketiah on the attack but ended up clattering into the young forward and knocking him onto the floor.

It was then the Gunners’ talisman Saka that stepped up to take the penalty. Ederson pointed to his right-hand side before diving to his left, whilst the Englishman followed the ‘keeper’s advice and struck his shot in the direction of his finger.

Bukayo Saka went exactly where Ederson pointed ? pic.twitter.com/FQ6ftCGyP6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 15, 2023

City see out crucial victory away from home

The converted spot-kick levelled the tie three minutes before the interval and in the second half, City upped the ante. Jack Grealish poked his side ahead in the 72nd minute and 10 minutes later Erling Haaland registered his 32nd goal of the season (26th in the Premier League).

Pep Guardiola’s team have now leapfrogged Arsenal to retake their place atop the league table.

Picture via ESPN.