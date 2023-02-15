European giants have met with the agent of Antonio Conte with Tottenham future in doubt

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 1-0 by AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night and discussions were held around the match regarding the future of Spurs boss Antonio Conte.

Conte is out of contract with the Premier League club at the end of the season and spoke after yesterday’s match about how Italy is in his heart and that people shouldn’t rule out him returning to his home nation.

According to Todofichajes, AC Milan took advantage of last night’s meeting and held discussions with Conte’s agent to gauge his interest in taking over at the Serie A champions next season – with the feelings afterwards deemed positive.

Conte is a former manager of Milan’s biggest rivals Inter, but that will reportedly not get in the way of the Italian coach returning to the San Siro.

Milan’s current boss, Stefano Pioli, is under pressure at present following a poor run of form but will be given some time to fix the issue having guided the club to the Serie A title last season

Tottenham want Conte to remain in North London but the Italian coach is said to have doubts about the club’s project going forward.

There is still a long way to go in this story, but it is clear that European giants AC Milan have some interest in the former Inter boss.