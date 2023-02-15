European powerhouse held talks over Marcus Rashford back in 2019 and the Man United star was interested

Man United travel to the Camp Nou on Thursday night to face Barcelona and hope Marcus Rashford can fire them to victory, but things could have been different for the Red Devils star.

Had the Catalan club got their way back in 2019, the England international could be playing for them against Man United on Thursday night as the La Liga giants were interested in the United forward.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona made several efforts to sign Rashford between the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019 as they wanted a versatile forward whose contract was coming to an end – the Englishman had 18 months left at Old Trafford.

Conversations took place between all parties involved, with up to three meetings held at the beginning of 2019 between the La Liga club and Rashford’s brothers and agent.

The Man United star was said to be genuinely interested in a move but decided to sign a new deal at Old Trafford after the Manchester club became aware of the La Liga side’s interest and offered him a reported £248,000 per week contract on a four-year deal with the option of a further year – which was activated last year.

Since the restart after the World Cup, Rashford has been on fire for Man United, with the forward netting 13 times in 15 games in all competitions and has helped drive the Red Devils to move forward.

Thursday night will be a huge test for the Premier League club at the Camp Nou and Rashford will be hoping to remind the La Liga side why they tried to sign him four years ago.