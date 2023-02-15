Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano addresses rumours linking Chelsea with a move for Man City star

Joao Cancelo has been linked with a move from Manchester City to Chelsea in the last few days.

A report from 90min claimed that Chelsea were considering a shake-up at left-back and could look to sign Cancelo during the summer transfer window.

Cancelo joined Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season in January. The move came as quite a surprise to many football fans with Cancelo one of Manchester City’s key players over the last few years.

Now, speaking to CaughtOffside via his Substack column, Fabrizio Romano has addresses rumours linking Cancelo with a move to Chelsea.

“Joao Cancelo has played three or four games for Bayern now. In my opinion, it’s mad to get the rumours around now. Too early, people should let him play for Bayern. Chelsea were not in talks for Cancelo in January when he was available and at the moment from what I understand, there’s nothing more than speculation.”

Manchester City being willing to sell Cancelo to Chelsea seems unlikely and you’d imagine he was only allowed to leave during the January transfer window as he was joining a club in a different country.

Chelsea may consider a new defender in the summer considering the poor form of Marc Cucurella but they may have to stick with what they’ve got for now as it’s going to become difficult to continue their current spending.