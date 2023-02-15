Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic was never close to leaving Liverpool on loan as Jurgen Klopp saw him as an important first-team player.

Bajcetic has burst onto the scene this season with Liverpool and has been a shining light in what has been a disappointing season for the club. The young midfielder was particularly impressive during the Merseyside Derby on Monday night, with Jamie Carragher naming him as his Man of the Match.

Usually, you’d expect a player of his age to be loaned out to gain first-team experience, but he’s quickly climbing up the pecking order at Liverpool.

Now, speaking to CaughtOffside via his Substack column, Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the young talent.

“Stefan Bajcetic was never close to leaving Liverpool on loan because Jurgen Klopp wanted to see him in the first team. Bajcetic was one of the most appreciated talents around Europe when Liverpool sent their scouts to watch him. Liverpool are very good with these kind of deals.”

To be able to fend off competition to sign Bajcetic must have felt like a real coup for Liverpool and it’s already beginning to pay off.

The young midfielder brings a freshness to Liverpool’s midfield which is currently filled with ageing players.